My situation doesn’t change – Sean Dyche calm on Friedkin Group Everton takeover

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists his immediate situation will not change in the wake of news of a sale of the club to the Friedkin Group.

Monday’s announcement that the previous prospective new owners had returned to the table and reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94 per cent stake in the club, despite John Textor’s Eagle Football Group seemingly being in pole position, has been greeted positively.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A side Roma, still has to gain approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority but that seems more straightforward than with 777 Partners, the last party to have a bid accepted.

However, Dyche said it changed little for him in terms of planning for the January transfer window or his own future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

“There is obviously a long way to go to get everything to a final point but the early signs look favourable,” said the Toffees boss.

“We’ll have to wait and see but it certainly looks like a stronger situation than in the past.

“It (the club) has been on unsettled ground for some time now, with varying situations and opinions on what was and what is and what should be.

“Certainly in its initial spell, should it get over the line, I imagine it will bring the feeling of stability after an up-and-down period for many different reasons.

“I can only go on what broadly has been said that they have done a good job with Roma. I don’t know what their strategy and model will be.”

Dyche said he had not spoken to the prospective new owners, and did not know whether he would get the opportunity, but his focus remains on improving a start to the season which has brought one point from five league matches.

“It’s not a given they speak to me but I’d imagine they will at some point. I’ll await news on that,” he added.

“All these things are to be decided upon should the new ownership come in. They will have a view of what the club is and until I know more about that then my situation doesn’t change.

“I keep working hard, as I have been doing with the staff and players, to change the current situation.

“There has been a lot of good change but the current situation of course needs changing as we need to get back to winning games.”

Those hopes have been boosted ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace with Jarrad Branthwaite in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

The 22-year-old, who formed such a successful partnership with James Tarkowski last season Everton had the fourth-best Premier League defensive record, has been out since a summer groin injury.

In his absence the team have shipped 14 goals in five games, including twice squandering two-goal leads to lose 3-2.

“Jarrad is definitely in contention,” said Dyche.

“He’s come through a game last week (against Sunderland Under-21s) and done a lot of background work, as well as just the game, so he’s looking stronger and he feels stronger.”