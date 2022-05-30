30 May 2022

My story with Bayern Munich is over: Robert Lewandowski wants away from Bundesliga giants

By Sports Team
30 May 2022

Striker Robert Lewandowski claims his “story with Bayern Munich is over” and he is looking to leave the German club.

The 33-year-old Poland international is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants at the end of next season but has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Barcelona.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his country’s Nations League clash with Wales on Wednesday, Lewandowski said: “One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over.

“After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation.

“I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides.

“I believe that Bayern will not stop me just because they can.

“I think that is all I can say on this subject for today. I am focusing on (Poland’s) training camp. After the training camp there will probably be time to possibly say something more on this topic.”

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in all competitions in the season just concluded, and has 344 in total for Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has won 10 league titles and four domestic cups with the club, in addition to the 2019-20 Champions League.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

France’s sports minister blames Liverpool fans with fake tickets for Champions League final chaos

football

Kalush Orchestra raise £700,000 for Ukraine army by auctioning Eurovision trophy

world news

Lester Piggott, ‘the greatest jockey of them all’, dies aged 86

racing