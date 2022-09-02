02 September 2022

Naby Sarr a doubt for Reading’s visit of Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2022

Reading defender Naby Sarr could miss the visit of Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the club’s 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday with a calf issue.

Scott Dann will not have a chance of featuring for Reading after injuring his hamstring while working towards being fully fit.

Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria remain on the long-term injury list for the Berkshire club.

Stoke could have Nick Powell available for the trip to Berkshire.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not played in any matches so far this season but is nearing a return after training on Friday.

Josh Laurent – who has not played since August 13 – is edging closer to a first team return.

Manager Alex Neil, who took charge on August 28, will be hoping for a first victory in only his second match in charge.

