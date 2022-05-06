06 May 2022

Nampalys Mendy available again as Foxes look to bounce back from European exit

By NewsChain Sport
06 May 2022

Leicester will try to pick themselves up from their European disappointment when they take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both started against Roma on Thursday after shaking off injuries and could retain their places while Nampalys Mendy is back in contention after being ineligible for that game.

Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi (both knee) remain sidelined.

Midfielder Andre Gomes returns to Everton’s squad after missing the last two matches with a minor injury.

Richarlison is fit to feature despite still struggling with a problem as a result of a twisted ankle at last month’s Merseyside derby.

Midfielder Donny Van De Beek (groin) remains absent.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Amartey, Justin, Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Vestergaard, Mendy, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Holgate, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gomes, Delph, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan will bring children to Queen’s Jubilee but are left out of palace balcony line-up

news

Now Sir Keir Starmer to be investigated by police over ‘beergate’ allegations

news

Backlash for Johnson as Tories pay the price for partygate at the polls

news