Naomi Osaka buys stake in US women's team North Carolina Courage

Naomi Osaka has invested in US women's football team North Carolina Courage
Naomi Osaka has invested in US women's football team North Carolina Courage
By NewsChain Sport
12:50pm, Thu 28 Jan 2021
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the part owner of US women’s football team North Carolina Courage.

The team was formed four years ago and won the National Women’s Soccer League title in 2018 and 2019.

Alongside a picture of her in a football shirt, three-time grand slam champion Osaka wrote on Instagram: “Currently reflecting on how the women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I actually don’t know where I would be without them.

“I feel that throughout my career I’ve always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that’s why I am proud to share that I am now a owner of @thenccourage.

“I will keep continuing to pay the love I have received forward and I’m excited to continue the legacy of women empowerment.”

In a first-person piece for the Telegraph, Osaka wrote about her admiration for USA international star Megan Rapinoe.

“From taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick to speaking out about LGBTQ rights, she has become a figurehead for sport and activism in the 21st century,” said Osaka.

“Megan and her team have really elevated their sport. When I was young, tennis was really the only option for girls to pursue a professional sports career.

“I am so glad that is finally changing. It is cool to see because football is a great sport for girls. I have a big football project coming, and it is something I am really passionate about.”

