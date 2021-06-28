Nathan Baker treating his new deal at Bristol City as ‘a fresh start’

Nathan Baker has signed a new deal (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:53pm, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Nathan Baker is treating his new deal at Bristol City as “a fresh start”.

The 30-year-old had been expected to leave the Robins this summer after an injury-hit campaign that saw him make just three appearances.

However, the centre-back has now agreed a new two-year contract, and he told Robins TV: “It feels like a fresh start for me.

“I hope to tackle it head on and see what I can do this season.

“I had the aim of playing as many games as possible but last pre-season took those plans away.

“I’ve made small steps, small goals and I ticked off a few games at the end of last season and hopefully I can crack on this season.”

Soccer

Bristol City

PA