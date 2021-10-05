Nathan Ferguson’s goal end winless run as Southend defeat Eastleigh

Nathan Ferguson scored the winner for Southend (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:54pm, Tue 05 Oct 2021
Nathan Ferguson’s second-half strike earned Southend’s first win since the opening day of the season as they beat Eastleigh 1-0.

The Shrimpers were without victory in seven games, losing the last four, before Ferguson popped up in the 69th minute to stop the rot.

The former Crawley man rifled home a volley from just inside the area as Phil Brown’s side climbed out of the National League relegation zone.

It might have been a different story had Ben House been able to take an early chance for Eastleigh, but the hosts went on to dominate the game.

