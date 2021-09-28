Nathan Holland shines as Oxford rout Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
21:54pm, Tue 28 Sep 2021
Recalled winger Nathan Holland scored two classy goals in eight minutes as Oxford chalked up a first win in six matches by beating Accrington 5-1.

Stanley had begun well, with Matt Butcher twice shooting over from 20 yards while Ethan Hamilton had a header cleared off the line by Matty Taylor.

On-loan West Ham player Holland’s 18th-minute opener was a stunning individual effort as he dribbled past five players then, helped by a fortunate deflection, slotted low past James Trafford.

His second was a neat low finish from six yards at the end of a flowing Us move involving Taylor and Steve Seddon.

Striker Taylor made it three early in the second half with a chipped shot over the keeper after James Henry put him clear.

Hamilton pulled a goal back for Accrington with a low shot after gliding past two defenders but Mark Sykes restored Oxford’s three-goal lead on 71 minutes, converting Henry’s cross. Michael Nottingham’s own goal in stoppage time completed the rout.

