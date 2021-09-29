Nathan Jones hails Coventry thrashing as his best performance as Luton manager

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled the 5-0 victory over Coventry as the “best performance” during his time in the hot-seat at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters raced out of the blocks to score four in the first half, before adding one more after the break to hammer a Sky Blues team who could have gone top of the Championship with victory.

Jones said: “We asked them to score the first goal, keep a clean sheet and win and I’d have taken any two of those.

“It was a complete performance, it’s my best performance as Luton manager by a mile as I know we scored eights and sevens and five away from home at certain places, but this is in the Championship against a very good side, a side who is third and they could have gone top tonight.

“So that’s the magnitude of the performance as from start to finish I thought we were outstanding.

“It should have been more, we had shots on targets, balls flashing across the box, the control we had in the game.

“They had one chance first half which hit the side-netting and this is a side that scores goals, a side that’s third in the league, a side that has run over teams, and they are a good side.

“Mark has done a great job here, but that shows the magnitude of the performance.”

Town were in the ascendancy from the moment Elijah Adebayo netted a second-minute penalty after Jake Clarke-Salter had fouled the attacker.

Harry Cornick then made it 2-0 on 18 minutes with a close-range header, before teeing up Luke Berry for a third on the half hour.

In stoppage time, Adebayo slammed home as Luton ran riot, while in the second period, Cornick had his brace on 58 minutes, after Berry’s through-ball.

Bar one shot from Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues offered nothing in attack.

City boss Mark Robins said: “We have to deal with things better.

“We ended up getting ragged and we ended up chasing the game early on, we were four down before we could breathe.

“We didn’t create enough and didn’t get near their goal.

“Luton were very good at what they did and we weren’t very good at dealing with it. It was a disappointment and we have to dust ourselves down and learn from it and not let that happen again.

“Our away form hasn’t been brilliant and that’s something we’ll have to look at.

“At home, it’s been a different story so hopefully we can park this and move on quickly against Fulham on Saturday as they are one of the best teams in the division.”