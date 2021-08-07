Nathan Jones hails summer signings as Luton begin with big win over Peterborough

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his summer signings after a dominant opening-day performance secured a 3-0 win over Peterborough.

New arrival Fred Onyedinma was the star of the show with two assists for Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick, while also finding the target himself with 20 minutes remaining to seal a superb debut outing.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “Fred was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, but that’s why we brought him here.

“We’ve got others and we work on stuff, he’s nowhere near his ceiling. Admiral (Muskwe) came on, I thought he was excellent. Carlos (Mendes Gomes) when he came on, settled us down, Henri (Lansbury) you could see why we brought him here and we’ve still got five or six who are not even in the squad.

“So the strength in depth we’ve got is very good. What we wanted to add we’ve added – pace, power and athleticism to the squad.

“Our front three are really, really athletic, other centre-half as well, to be anything in the Championship you have to have that.

“I think we could have had even more quality today though as we got in some wonderful situations, but we need to convert those as we won’t always have a three-goal cushion.”

After Adebayo put the hosts in front on 31 minutes, heading home Onyedinma’s hanging cross at the far post, Posh threatened an equaliser, Joe Tomlinson testing Simon Sluga, with Gabe Osho blocking Jorge Grant’s shot.

After the break, Town went for the jugular as they made it 2-0 on 68 minutes, Onyedinma doing the hard work for Cornick to tap home.

The summer addition then got the goal he deserved, finishing at the second attempt from Bree’s delivery, while he almost had a fourth, denied by keeper Christy Pym.

A disappointed United boss Darren Ferguson added: “It was a disappointing result, the second-half was disappointing and the goals we give away are, everyone will say that’s the Championship – that’s not the Championship, that’s any level.

“We can’t concede goals like that and that was the problem today, the second half, the goals we gave away.

“We felt the game would start in terms of they would come at us quickly, which they did and we’ve seen that through and actually started getting a little bit of control when they scored.

“We spoke about that at half time, having a little bit more belief and becoming more of a threat going forward definitely, but we didn’t really get that today to be honest.

“Jonno (Jonson Clarke-Harris) managed to get through 90 minutes, I don’t know how, but his fitness levels are good.

“I thought (Joel) Randall was very good when he came on, he was a threat, so in both areas, defensively and offensively we feel we’re going to be better as we go along. We want to be an established Championship team.

“I think Luton are a very good example, the first season they got back they just stayed in there and then we had the Covid season, they finished 12th. So they’ve grown, got used to the Championship.

“But we don’t just want to survive, we think we can do better than that and one defeat is not going to change my mind on that.”