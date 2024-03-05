Nathan Jones praises Charlton’s ‘big, big win’ at Cheltenham

Boss Nathan Jones described Charlton’s 3-1 League One victory at Cheltenham as a “big, big win”.

Daniel Kanu put the Addicks on course in the first half before Liam Sercombe levelled for the home side, 20 minutes from time.

But late strikes from substitute Tyreeq Bakinson and former Robins favourite Alfie May sealed the points to lift Charlton up to 14th – seven points clear of the drop zone.

“It shows we can see out games. Even when we take a knock we can fight back,” Jones said.

“It was a big, big win and I felt we deserved it, but after they pegged us back I think everyone in the ground thought they’d go on and win it. It was the opposite.

“It’s a tough place to come to and Darrell’s (Clarke) got them playing, but I thought we were brilliant.”

Charlton are now unbeaten in six and Jones added: “We’re in a good place, we’ve got good players and I’m really enjoying it.

“I thought we were brilliant tonight – the young lads did really well and Alfie May really was a threat all night.

“Alfie’s used to scoring on this ground, so I’m pleased he scored, but I’m pleased for everyone.

“The players are buying into everything we want them to do.”

“It was an end-to-end game,” Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke said.

“We have come out of it disappointed.

“It’s a disappointed changing room, obviously. But I have said to my players in there, they’ve given me absolutely everything since I have been through the door.

“It’s one of those nights when it wasn’t our night. I thought when we got the equaliser, we might go on to win it. A couple of sloppy goals from our perspective lost us the game.”