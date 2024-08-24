Nathan Jones staying calm as Charlton’s winning start continues

Charlton manager Nathan Jones is refusing to get carried away despite his side producing a statement 2-0 win over Bolton at the Valley.

The Addicks have won their opening three league matches for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, when then boss Chris Powell led them to the League One title.

Greg Docherty put the hosts ahead from the edge of the box in the 10th minute – his first goal since joining in the summer after being released by Hull – after Thierry Small had seized on a loose pass by Ricardo Santos.

Former Coventry striker Matty Godden, also a summer addition for Charlton, dived to head in Chuks Aneke’s cross towards the end of the second half.

Jones said: “It was a very good afternoon and against one of the favourites for promotion and they beat Charlton here last season.

“They are a fantastic side that is well-coached, has threats, got a big budget and top players – to get a win like we did is a massive, massive thing.

“We felt we were worth it. We had the big chances of the game. We have scored two and Chuks had the best chance of the game – a header (over the bar).

“Defensively we were outstanding. A clean sheet and three points at home – I can’t ask for any more.

“We go after teams – we put on a high press – and, to be fair to them, they were brave and bold. But you’ve got to be a good side, a structured side, to play through us.

“It was a great ball by Thierry (Small) for the opening goal and a great strike.

“We won the ball high again for the second goal. It is a great ball in and then that’s why we brought Godden here. A lot of people questioned: ‘Why did you pay money for a 32 or 33-year-old?’ We do it because he is a goalscorer. Give him opportunities and he will score.

“It couldn’t be any stronger a start. We’re not getting carried away. It is three games and nothing is won in August or September. We’ve got to keep going on.”

It was a first reverse of the League One season for Wanderers, who struggled to break down their tenacious and organised opponents.

Bolton head coach Ian Evatt said: “Two mistakes have cost us two goals. I don’t think Charlton have created a great deal other than that.

“I know they put you under pressure but with territory, more than anything. They are quite direct and difficult to deal with at times. We had a lot of control of the ball and probably better moments in the game than they did – we just didn’t make the right decision.

“We had a four-v-two overload in the first half and didn’t get a shot off.

“There are some new players in there and a slightly different system so we have to keep working hard.”