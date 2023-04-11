11 April 2023

Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice on target as 10-man Inverness beat Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
11 April 2023

Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice earned Inverness a 2-0 win over Arbroath in the cinch Championship.

Early efforts from Caley Thistle’s Sean Welsh and Arbroath’s Lewis Banks were as good as it got in a goalless first half.

But Shaw opened the scoring eight minutes after the interval, converting Jay Henderson’s cross after a swift counter-attack.

Billy Mckay went close from Shaw’s cross and it was 2-0 through Allardice’s 78th-minute penalty.

Henderson again played a key role, winning the spot-kick, but he was shown a straight red card a minute later for a foul on Michael McKenna.

