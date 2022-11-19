Nathan Shaw at the double to salvage draw for Inverness against Ayr
Nathan Shaw’s late leveller earned Inverness a 2-2 home draw with Scottish Championship leaders Ayr.
Shaw had given the hosts a sixth-minute lead when he collected a long ball over the top, rounded goalkeeper Charlie Albinson and slotted in.
Mark McKenzie levelled for Ayr in the 66th minute following fine work from substitute Logan Chalmers.
Dipo Akinyemi appeared to be sending the visitors to a fourth win in five games when he struck his 14th goal of the season with eight minutes left.
But Inverness hit back to earn a point in the 87th minute through Shaw’s low drive.
