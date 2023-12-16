16 December 2023

Nathan Sheron at the double as Oldham sink Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2023

Oldham moved within striking distance of the play-offs after a 3-2 win at Solihull, who suffered a fourth straight National League defeat.

The home side went in front in the 26th minute when Mark Beck knocked the ball in from close range following a corner.

On-loan forward Josh Stones, who only signed from Wigan on Friday, marked his debut with an equaliser for Oldham in the 63rd minute, with Nathan Sheron adding a swift second goal a minute later.

Sheron grabbed a fine second with eight minutes left before Josh Kelly scored a stoppage-time penalty for Moors, who sit fifth – with Oldham just four points behind in 10th.

