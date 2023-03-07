07 March 2023

Nathan Sheron leaves it late to fire Oldham to victory against Woking

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2023

Nathan Sheron dented Woking’s promotion hopes after earning Oldham a late 1-0 Vanarama National League win at Boundary Park.

The defender scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to secure the hosts a dramatic victory.

It left Woking third, four points above fourth placed Chesterfield having played a game more.

Alex Reid had earlier hit a post for Oldham before Sheron nodded in the crucial goal at the death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale

news

Matt Hancock branded ‘despicable’ for discussing withholding disability centre funds to put pressure on MP

news

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

news