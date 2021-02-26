Nathaniel Clyne sidelined as Crystal Palace host Fulham

Nathaniel Clyne in action for Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne in action for Crystal Palace (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:31pm, Fri 26 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crystal Palace full-back Nathaniel Clyne will miss Sunday’s visit of Fulham because of a minor muscle injury.

Wilfried Zaha returned to light training on Friday and Palace boss Roy Hodgson is optimistic the Ivory Coast forward could be available at some point next week after missing the last three games with a hamstring problem.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham were also in the early part of training on Friday, but the match against the Cottagers comes too soon. James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur are among the other absentees.

Fulham will have Aleksandar Mitrovic available again for the short trip.

The Serbia striker tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Fulham’s surprise 2-0 win at Everton, but has returned to training following a period of self-isolation although Scott Parker said he would be assessed ahead of the game.

The Cottagers will continue to be without captain Tom Cairney as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem, while Terence Kongolo also remains sidelined.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, McCarthy, Eze, Benteke, Batshuayi, Butland, Ward, Townsend, Mateta, Cahill, Mitchell, Kelly.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Decordova-Reid, Maja, Rodak, Aina, Hector, Ream, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Mitrovic

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Palace

Preview

PA