25 February 2023

National League leaders Notts County suffer shock home defeat to Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

Notts County’s seven-match winning streak was brought to an end by a 2-1 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League.

County remain top of the table, but their lead over second-place Wrexham was cut to two points after their loss at Meadow Lane.

Ruben Rodrigues put the home side ahead in the 21st minute with his 14th goal of the season.

However, 10 minutes later Dagenham equalised through Angelo Balanta and substitute Inih Effiong scored the winner in the 86th minute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pakistani brothers freed from Guantanamo Bay after 20 years

world news

Prince of Wales leads tributes to ‘legend’ John Motson after death aged 77

news

Tributes paid as legendary BBC football commentator John 'Motty' Motson dies aged 77

football