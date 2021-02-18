National League to play on but North and South division clubs vote to end season

National League North and South fixtures will cease with immediate effect after clubs voted in favour of the season being declared null and void.

As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll at the levels of the football pyramid below the EFL, clubs voted 24 to 19 in favour of the campaign being ended early, thereby satisfying the 51 per cent majority required for the resolution to be passed.

According to a statement, the National League board will take the outcome to the Football Association for ratification, where the issue of promotion and relegation will be discussed.

The majority of National League South clubs voted to continue the season (12-9) but it was a different story in National League North (7-15), resulting in the overall decision to scrap proceedings.

Two clubs in that division are yet to cast votes but, with a majority decision already reached, the outcome cannot be affected.

The 66 clubs from the three divisions received a resolution from the league to decide the outcome of the season after learning £11million due to be offered as part of the Government’s Sports Winter Survival Package would be in the form of loans rather than grants.

Clubs were given 28 days to consider their positions and vote.

Fixtures in both the National League North and National League South were suspended for a two-week period last month amid the discontent over funding, before resuming early this month.