04 November 2022

Neal Ardley could make changes for Solihull’s FA Cup tie with Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
04 November 2022

Solihull are flying high in fourth place in the National League and could switch things round for their home FA Cup tie against Hartlepool.

Moors boss Neal Ardley made five changes for his side’s goalless midweek draw at Maidstone, while Hartlepool are hoping to be boosted by the return of several players.

Pools manager Keith Curle was without eight players for last week’s home win against Grimsby, but the likes of Joe Grey, Mark Shelton, and Mohamed Niang could be back in contention.

Chris Maguire, Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese, Tom Crawford and Jack Hamilton are not expected to feature.

Pools, second from bottom in Sky Bet League Two, snapped a five-game losing run in all competitions last week by beating Grimsby 2-1 at home.

