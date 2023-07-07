07 July 2023

Neeskens Kebano makes Fulham exit

By NewsChain Sport
07 July 2023

Neeskens Kebano has left Fulham following the expiry of his contract last month, the club have announced.

The Congo winger, who made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season, ends a seven-year stay at Craven Cottage where he was involved in three promotions from the Sky Bet Championship to the top flight.

Kebano told FFCtv: “For the fans, honestly, thank you for the love that you showed me during my time here. I’ll never forget you. Fulham forever.”

