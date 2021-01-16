Neil Cox believes Scunthorpe are ‘feeling the pressure’ after Barrow defeat

Disappointed Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox berated his players after losing 1-0 at fellow strugglers Barrow

Michael Jolley’s Bluebirds leapfrogged stuttering Scunthorpe as they inflicted a fifth league defeat in six games for the visitors.

Josh Kay’s goal separated the two sides at Holker Street, with Junior Brown sent off for the visitors after a tussle with Scott Quigley late on.

Barrow’s Luke James went to hospital after being knocked unconscious following a clash of heads with Jordan Clarke.

Cox said: “I just think with the way we don’t react from our mistakes when we give it away was poor.

“One or two of the lads just weren’t on it today, and I expressed how important this game was away from home.

“One or two people weren’t up to scratch, I think they’re feeling the pressure a bit. We’ve got a lot of young men who are feeling the pressure that I’m demanding off them.

“One of two don’t like it when I demand a lot off them, but that’s the way I’m going to be. I’m going to keep demanding and keep pushing for points.

“We keep conceding silly goals and we’re bitterly disappointed with that.

“All defeats are worrying, we’re in a dog fight and we need to pick up points in the next 23 games.

“They’re all important, it doesn’t matter what game’s coming up next.”

Barrow boss Jolley was delighted with a battling three points but his first thoughts were understandably with James, who was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in a neck brace.

He admitted: “We’re just hoping Luke James is going to be OK.

“There was a long delay in the game because there was a serious injury to him, he was knocked out on the pitch.

“He regained consciousness back in the dressing room, but he’s gone off to hospital and our first thoughts are that he’s going to be OK.”

The Bluebirds opened up a welcome two-point gap over the relegation zone with their first win since Boxing Day.

And Jolley added: “It was a really important three points.

“It was always going to be one of those games between two teams who are near each other in the table.

“It was a real battle and the most important thing when the game is like that is to win it and we did that.

“We want to be a footballing team, we want to keep the ball and play.

“But equally that’s only one aspect of the game, you’ve got to defend your goal really well and work towards a clean sheet.

“We’re not looking to use master one aspect, we’re looking to master them all.”