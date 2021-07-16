Neil Cox strengthens Scunthorpe squad with signing of defender Lewis Thompson
Scunthorpe have announced the signing of former Blackburn full-back Lewis Thompson on a one-year deal.
The 21-year-old was released by Blackburn this summer after five years with Rovers, during which he had loan spells with FC United of Manchester and Fylde.
Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said in quotes on the club’s official website: “We know he’s a good player. We did really well to get him in the building to have a look at him, and we’ve seen enough.
“He’s an attacking full-back who can get forward, but also does the defending elements right. He can play a number of positions, including left midfield, as well. It’s another body in that can help push everyone on.
“He has a really good personality and a winning mentality. He just wants to play first team football. He had offers from elsewhere, but when we gave him the chance to train with us he jumped at it. I’m glad it’s sorted now.
“It’s competition for places and I need that all over the pitch. We’ve started that with reinforcing the defensive areas and are now looking at the attacking/forward positions.”