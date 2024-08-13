Neil Critchley says Blackpool got reward for patience against Burton

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley felt his side’s patience was rewarded as they finally overcame 10-man Burton 4-0 to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Albion were reduced to 10 men when centre-back Ryan Sweeney was red carded for handling Ashley Fletcher’s shot on the line after just 11 minutes, with the striker missing the subsequent penalty.

But the Tangerines struck in the final quarter of the game, with an opening strike from Ryan Finnigan, a double for Matt Pennington and Lee Evans’ effort to secure victory.

“The longer it goes, your frustration can grow,” Critchley said. “You can become anxious and desperate but it was an important victory for us.

“It was important for us to get a few goals and it’s always difficult against 10 men. You have to break their resistance and their will as much as anything and when we did that, we got our rewards in the end.”

Burton head coach Mark Robinson was left frustrated at the red card, given the new interpretations of the handball law, but knew how important the first goal was going to be in the circumstances.

“The first goal is always going to be the one. You get it and you find extra energy to then hold on with 10 men and we had a good spell just before they scored. They get it and then it becomes very difficult.

“We were told under the new rules it must be hand to ball to be given. I’ve watched it back several times and it’s blasted at him and he’s falling over so to me it’s not hand to ball”