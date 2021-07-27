Neil Etheridge thanks hospital staff following Covid recovery
Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has thanked the “amazing staff” at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham following his recovery from Covid-19.
The 31-year-old Birmingham stopper was hospitalised after contracting the virus earlier this month.
In messages posted on his Twitter account, Philippines international Etheridge said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the amazing staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for all they did for me.
“You are truly incredible at what you do and I’ll be eternally grateful for how you cared for me during those tough days and nights.
“To be in the state I was in to where I am now I will always be thankful.
“For the hundreds of messages from supporters here at Blues and beyond. I read every single one of them! They really pulled me through the extremely tough time myself and my family were going through.
“I am extremely thankful to my friends, family and everyone @bcfc who ensured I was never fighting alone. Thank you.”