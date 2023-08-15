Neil Harris delighted as Gillingham maintain 100 per cent start

Gillingham boss Neil Harris hailed his side after they maintained their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win at Sutton.

Harris’ table-toppers, who also dumped Championship Southampton out of the Carabao Cup, are the only League Two side to win their opening three games and they are yet to concede in the league after a third successive 1-0 victory.

Ashley Nadesan’s 10th-minute effort separated the two sides.

Harris said: “There aren’t many teams who have won their opening three games, the cup as well, but the opening three league games.

“I’m delighted for the group and for the football club.

“All I asked for was to win the game. I wanted them to stand up to the physical pressure Sutton put on you.

“I warned everybody that they are a very good side, they’re good at what they do.

“They’re a good defensive unit and I can’t express how good they are from restarts and set-plays, they will beat a hell of a lot of teams this season.

“We dug in, we stood up and I can’t remember Jake (Turner) making too many saves.

“We got the best of the key moments. Ultimately, it was about standing up to them, getting a clean sheet and getting the job done.

“That’s three clean sheets out of three so fair play to the group. You need 11 good defenders in your team, it’s a job to keep the ball out the net.

“A lot of League Two games will be like that and I think I have a group who can do both sides of the game.”

Matt Gray’s side slipped to a second successive defeat.

He said: “I had mixed emotions. I was pleased with certain things and not so much with other things.

“I have huge respect for Neil Harris and his team and I think they will be there or thereabouts so I knew what we were in for.

“I thought a set-piece or one bit of quality would decide the game and unfortunately it didn’t fall our way today.

“It was an unfortunate mistake which cost us for the goal.

“I thought we put them under a lot of pressure and had some good chances after that before half-time.

“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t take one of those half chances in the second half.

“It’s hard to take, but it’s football. I can’t fault the effort or the desire.

“There are things we need to work on, we’re four games in with a new squad and there are things we need to improve on.”