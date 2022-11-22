Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won.

Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.

The Gills boss had called on the team to show more leadership and admitted the players’ futures were at stake due to results being so poor.

But the former Millwall and Cardiff manager was happy to give a more positive assessment after his side’s latest outing.

“I got the response I wanted and ultimately we should have won the game,” Harris said.

“We controlled the game and it was a strong performance. It was more like I expect and sooner or later it will drop for us.”

Harris felt that Gillingham were left to rue a missed chance shortly before half-time when 17-year-old Joseph Gbode, making his first league start, put the ball wide from close range.

“We missed an absolute sitter,” said Harris. “We have a very disappointed young man who has not scored.

“I went with Joe because our centre forwards have not been at the level and he’s been scoring goals in the academy.”

Interim Crawley manager Lewis Young admitted his side’s performance was “a bit jaded” but predicted it will be very different come the return fixture in February.

The draw ended the Reds’ hopes of a fourth successive home league win.

And Young said: “It was not the best version of ourselves.

“It’s a bit frustrating that it didn’t come off but we came up against a rigid and solid team.”

Young was disappointed that strikers Dom Telford, Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan were off song but added: “I will back them to do well in the return fixture.

“If we catch them on another day it will be different. It was disappointing in this one but it’s another clean sheet among other positives.”

Young had special praise for centre-back Tony Craig, 37, who completed his 700th career appearance and 100th in Crawley colours.

He added: “Tony has been fantastic for me since the day I took over. He has assisted me and nothing has been too much trouble. I have the highest regard for him both as a player and a person.”