Neil Harris insists things are looking up after Gillingham beat Hartlepool

Gillingham boss Neil Harris believes the only way is up for his side after they secured a first league win since October with a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool.

In the battle of the Football League’s bottom two clubs, Gillingham ran out comfortable winners thanks to goals from debutant Tom Nichols and Dom Jefferies.

Harris’ side, boosted by four January arrivals since their American takeover, now sit just two points behind Hartlepool and three adrift of safety.

“It’s been a great day. Off the back of the Leicester performance last week, every day in training has been boosted by new arrivals and the group has grown in confidence and belief,” said Harris.

“We haven’t scored the first goal enough this season, so once we got that it gave a belief and confidence to them.

“Today there was more quality on show from the group. Players who have been here all season performed so much better. It was a good, strong performance – we could have scored six today.

“We looked like a different team. Are we the finished article? No, we’re nowhere near, and it’s only one game. But we’re moving in the right direction.

“We need that level of performance in every game. I can see the coming together of a good group. That’s for us to keep developing.

“We understand where we are – we’re bottom of the league because we’ve been the poorest team in it. All I can do is keep focusing on making us better and adding the right players.

“We know where we’ll end up if we keep winning games and playing like that.”

Meanwhile, Hartlepool manager Keith Curle was left to lament his side’s lack of quality going forward, which he believes was where the game was ultimately lost.

The former England defender has called upon his charges to start picking up points quickly in their bid to beat the drop.

“Goals change games and I think Gillingham have a few more players who can affect the game going forward,” said Curle.

“Their game is hitting the target man and getting men onto the ball off that.

“It’s not a crime to lose the first header, but we need to get ourselves in positions where we can deal with the second phase.

“Their second goal involves one flicked header and their lad goes through the middle of our defence.

“All our games are vital. There are going to be twists and turns, and there are going to be days when we get that win.

“But if we get the next win that doesn’t mean we’re going to be staying up. We know what we’ve got to do. It’s a 20-game run now and we need to get enough points to keep us above that line.”