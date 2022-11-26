Neil Harris ‘not sure’ Gillingham deserved FA Cup replay with Dagenham

Gillingham manager Neil Harris admitted his side were fortunate to still be in the FA Cup after a last-gasp equaliser against non-league Dagenham and Redbridge.

The League Two strugglers, who are one place off the bottom of the Football League, appeared to be crashing out until substitute Scott Kashket saved their embarrassment with a goal in the second minute of added time.

Dagenham, who are just outside the play-off places in the National League, dictated the play and deservedly took the lead on 80 minutes when Josh Walker netted.

“Did we deserve to have a replay? I’m not sure about that,” Harris admitted.

“Dagenham were the better team today. The first half I thought was even but in the second half, I thought we were poor on quality at times.

“When you go behind with 10 minutes to go, you do wonder whether you are going to come back.

“The most important thing is that we are in the draw for the third round but the last thing we needed was a replay. That’s 28 games we’ve played already this season and so we could really do without this replay.

“So yes, I’m relieved to be in the draw and everyone can look forward to it on Monday evening.

“I thought the guys that came on had an impact, and Kashket got the equaliser, but it took us 75 minutes to really get going and that’s really not acceptable. We looked better when the subs came on.

“The lower league team were a bit more at it than us, they outbattled us a few times but we hung in there and we are in the draw.”

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon was delighted with the performance of his side.

“I thought we were very good today,” he stated. “We were excellent from start to finish.

“We probably dropped a little bit too deep towards the end but that sometimes happens in cup ties when you are 1-0 up, although I don’t think we were hanging on. I think Gillingham had only two shots on target.

“We showed today that we can compete with them for sure and I’m looking forward to the replay.

“I don’t think Gillingham created much apart from the goal so that is disappointing for us but I’d be more disappointed if I was Gillingham. They didn’t create any chances in the first 80 minutes and we defended really well and controlled the ball well.

“We know now we have to go to Gillingham and put on a performance again. We know it will be a tough game but then they know that as well. They’ve seen the way we’ve played today and know that we are not a bad side.”