10 November 2022

Neil Harris ponders Gillingham changes against Northampton after cup heroics

By NewsChain Sport
10 November 2022

Gillingham boss Neil Harris must decide whether to freshen up his side for the clash with Northampton following their Carabao Cup heroics against Brentford in midweek.

Midfielder Olly Lee is a doubt after missing the third-round victory on penalties because of a tight quad.

Midfielder Ben Reeves also sat out the GTech Community Stadium showdown with an unspecified knock and his fitness is being monitored.

Defender Max Ehmer becomes available after being out through suspension.

Northampton welcome back forward Danny Hylton from suspension.

Louis Appere, Tyler Magloire, Josh Eppiah and Ali Koiki have been in the treatment room and are being assessed.

Promising midfielder Reuben Wyatt was an unused replacement for the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield and is pushing hard for a start.

“Gillingham had a great win at Brentford on Tuesday night and that shows they are a threat,” boss Jon Brady said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news

Journalist tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in police cell after arrest while covering Just Stop Oil protest

news