Neil Harris says new boy Josh Coburn has given Millwall ‘belief and confidence’

Millwall manager Neil Harris believes Josh Coburn has given his side just the boost they needed after the deadline day signing enjoyed a goalscoring debut in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Coburn was thrown in straight away after signing on loan from Middlesbrough on Friday and struck the opener at The Den as the Lions picked up their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

The 21-year-old’s arrival could not have been timelier after Tom Bradshaw was injured on Tuesday in Millwall’s Carabao Cup loss against Leyton Orient, a match in which they looked toothless in front of goal.

But they got their just rewards against a Wednesday side who have now lost their last three league games, conceding nine goals without reply in the process.

Harris said: “I knew once we got Josh Coburn in that we’d have a different identity.

“I talked after Leyton Orient that I didn’t recognise my team, that I didn’t see a Millwall identity on the pitch.

“Today I did, and that’s the importance of having a number nine that you can play up to and get around, that Tom Bradshaw has done so effectively for a long time for us.

“Ultimately, I felt Josh gave everyone belief and confidence.”

Harris joked of his new signing: “I thought he was too good, he’s killed himself, really, because everybody is going to be expecting him to be that good again.

“But the reason I wanted him was because I played with Steve Morison and I played with Richard Sadlier and for me he’s a cross between the two, so there’s a lot of praise there.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on Josh’s shoulders, but he’s shown how important he’s going to be over the coming season because he just gives us that focal point.”

After being the better side in a goalless first half, Millwall deservedly went ahead after 58 minutes when Duncan Watmore played the ball into the six-yard box where Coburn capped his debut by slamming into the roof of the net.

The Lions’ lead was doubled in the 71st minute when Coburn got a touch on Joe Bryan’s corner to allow Watmore to tap in from a couple of yards.

A successful afternoon for the hosts was rounded off with two minutes remaining when captain Jake Cooper’s header from Casper De Norre’s cross dropped over the line off the underside of the bar.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl said: “We came here to take something, but the opponent was doing the basics better.

“We know what it means to play here and I think we have [to do] different things now because we’re looking back at three games, nine conceded goals, no goal chances today, really.

“I think this is a big, big part of what we have to improve as soon as possible.

“It’s now time that we have to wake up and get back to reality – we cannot dream for more.

“For us, it’s about results. We can speak about process, process, but a process without results is not what we need and we have to work hard in the next two weeks.

“Today, the surprise for me was we didn’t create chances because we chose a very attacking team.

“I think it is a little bit hard to understand, but this is what we have to improve.”