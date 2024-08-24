Neil Harris takes pleasure from Millwall’s clean sheet on the road at Hull

Neil Harris expressed relief after Millwall claimed a first point of the Sky Bet Championship season with a goalless draw against Hull at the MKM Stadium.

The well-disciplined visitors were resolute from the outset and deservedly left East Yorkshire with a share of the spoils from a drab game.

“I’m really pleased with a point,” said Harris.

“I asked for a clean-sheet mentality and the importance of not getting back on the coach with at least a point.

“There was a bit of pressure on the players, but they responded to it really well.

“As a group, they know the importance of a clean sheet and getting a point on the road.

“I’ll praise my players for that, but that doesn’t mean I’m settling for (a point) as I thought we deserved three.

“I’m happy to get off the mark but, if I’m a little greedy, I thought we had the better chances and deserved to win.”

Millwall might have taken the lead had George Saville shown greater composure in a one-on-one situation with Ivor Pandur on 18 minutes.

They were also a continual threat from set-pieces – especially Ryan Leonard’s long throw-ins.

Hull’s best chance fell to new signing Mason Burstow, whose close-range half-volley was well blocked by goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Jensen also reacted well to fellow debutant Chris Bedia’s second-half overhead kick, which was tipped over the crossbar.

Harris said: “We created chances but also created set-pieces. If we’d have been more ruthless from them, maybe we’d have won the game.

“They (Hull) are a work in progress, but we knew they would play risk-and-reward football and that we had to have a brilliant defensive shape.

“We had a gameplan and the lads executed that brilliantly, apart from in those final (third) moments.

“As a squad, we do look a lot healthier. If we can get Zian Flemming fit before the international break that will be a bonus, and hopefully we’ll be looking to add in the window.”

Counterpart Tim Walter accepts Hull, who have drawn their first three Championship games, are in transition following a summer of big change at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers have made 10 new signings, but they have also lost marquee players like Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene and Jean Michael Seri.

Walter said: “I can speak like a fan: if you don’t score it’s really frustrating as you try to drive forward, sometimes a bit too slow.

“We had to overplay in positions, and we also made a lot of tactical mistakes – and then you need a better first touch to bring you up to the ball speed.

“At the end we tried it all the time, which is good that they have the willingness to learn and improve themselves.

“They are doing a new style, trying to play in a new philosophy and that takes time.

“It’s like a new situation – like maybe having a new first love.”

Walter added: “It’s very difficult to play against a team with a lot of power, therefore you have to be very focussed – especially in the duels.

“If you get the second ball, you have to decide – and you have to decide faster.

“It’s just like a transition game and that’s not good for us. We have to settle a bit more and that’s what we did in the second half.

“We need to create more and try to prevent the counter. In some situations, we did it really good, in some times we were not in the right position.”