Neil Lennon to assess his Celtic squad ahead of the visit of Aberdeen

Stephen Welsh
Stephen Welsh (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:20pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Neil Lennon will assess his Celtic squad ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Defender Stephen Welsh missed the win at St Johnstone on Sunday with a foot injury.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

Aberdeen have no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to Glasgow.

Florian Kamberi made his debut in Saturday’s goalless draw with St Mirren after getting a work permit.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) could all be out for the rest of the season.

