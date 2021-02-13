Neil Lennon looking for fast start from Celtic at St Johnstone

Neil Lennon hopes Celtic get off to a flier when they return to McDiarmid Park on Sunday for the second time this season.

When the Hoops faced St Johnstone in Perth last October it took late goals from substitute strikers Leigh Griffiths and Patryk Klimala in a hard-fought match to take three Scottish Premiership points back to Glasgow.

Saints have shown their mettle again since with a 1-1 draw at Parkhead in December but Celtic have found form with three wins in a row for the first time this year.

Lennon is hoping the reigning champions do not have to draw too much on reserves of patience and resilience against Callum Davidson’s side as he looks for the positive run to continue.

The Northern Irishman told Sky Sports: “I hope not. I hope we get out of the blocks and start the game well. We are in good form at the minute.

“It was the final five, six minutes of the game where we broke them down and then got another one later on.

“It was a tough afternoon and I am expecting it to be the same on Sunday.”

Lennon believes the fact that St Johnstone have the Betfred Cup final against Livingston at Hampden Park to look forward to in two weeks’ time will have the Saints players even more determined to impress.

He said: “I am sure they will all be desperate to play in it.

“St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup a few years ago (2014) under Tommy Wright and to be in a final again, I am sure the players and everyone associated with the club are looking forward to it.”

However, the former Celtic captain, buoyed by the 4-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night, is determined to keep on the winning trail all the way to the end of the season.

Lennon said: “We’ve got to be consistent. That’s the level we know they can play and we haven’t done it enough this season.

“That’s the level we were at this time last year. So we need to stay on it now.”