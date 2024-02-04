Neil Warnock set to be named interim manager at Aberdeen – reports

Aberdeen are set to appoint Neil Warnock as their interim manager until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Dons are reported to be in advanced talks with the 75-year-old as they look for a short-term replacement for Barry Robson.

Robson followed Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin in leaving the position of Aberdeen manager around this time of the year in four seasons running and the club look set to take their time over their next long-term appointment.

Warnock has long stated he wanted to manage in Scotland and has an affection for Morton given he has a home in Dunoon, across the Firth of Clyde from Greenock. He revealed last year that he thought he was once close to getting the Hearts job.

Warnock came out of retirement 12 months ago to return to Huddersfield and steer them from second bottom to safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Leeds, Sheffield United and Cardiff manager departed in September with his work done and did not rule out restarting his career.

“My health is good, I’ve never felt better. If anything I’ve got the buzz again,” he said.

“You don’t know what the next knock on the door is going to be. I’m sure when February comes round people will be asking me again.”

Warnock could potentially have a high-profile debut as Aberdeen take on Rangers on Tuesday at Ibrox.

They will travel to Glasgow on a high after caretaker manager Peter Leven inspired vast improvement from his side in the second half of their home clash with Celtic on Saturday.

After failing to take a shot at goal before the break, and barely having any possession in the final third, the Dons took the lead through Bojan Miovksi in the 50th minute and had several other opportunities in the 1-1 draw.

First-team coach Leven afterwards stated he was taking his new role “day by day”.

“It’s a great bunch of boys, they were running all over the pitch, they gave everything,” he said. “Whoever’s coming in, great team, great bunch of boys.

“We just need to believe in ourselves because we are a top team, and you could see that in the second half.”

The draw left Aberdeen in eighth place in the cinch Premiership, 20 points behind Hearts in third place.