Neill Collins hopes last-gasp win over Orient can be pivotal moment for Barnsley

Barnsley boss Neill Collins hopes Adam Phillips’ dramatic late double can be a pivotal moment in their season.

The Tykes were heading for defeat against Leyton Orient until Phillips equalised in the 88th minute.

And, despite Barnsley going down to 10 men when Luca Connell saw red, Phillips struck again in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win that moved them within four points of the automatic promotion places in League One.

“It’s not the way we planned it,” said a relieved Collins.

“I thought losing an early goal is always an issue. But the players responded very well, as did the crowd.

“And together we just kept going right to the very end. And you could see at the end, even with 10 men, when everyone’s up it’s very difficult and I’m so pleased for everyone that we got what I think was a deserved winning goal.

“At the end there, it could be a really pivotal moment of the season. It was great to see the second goal go in.”

Orient took the lead through Ruel Sotiriou in the 10th minute.

But their eight match unbeaten run came to an end as Phillips bagged a brace either side of Connell being shown a second yellow card.

Collins added: “One thing that Adam Phillips generally doesn’t lack is quality. I think he’s been outstanding, getting better and better.

“He was fantastic in training this week and if I had to pick someone who I thought would score he’d have been really high up the list.

“Really brave for his first goal to go in ahead of the keeper when he could’ve got smashed and then the second goal was a great ball and great finish.”

Orient boss Richie Wellens was not happy with how his side attempted to hold on to their lead.

“It’s not cruel when you sit deep and invite teams on,” he said.

“I think first 20 minutes, half an hour we were very good. We went 1-0 up and every time we attacked we looked a real threat.

“Then we didn’t play with enough bravery to pass the ball, we didn’t play with enough bravery to switch the ball and everything we wanted to do.

“And the accumulation of not being brave enough and fatigue, especially in the last 10-15 minutes, has cost us the game.

“I don’t think we can begrudge them. I think they deserved to win the game cos the pressure was building.

“Our game management was really, really poor. And if you allow teams like this to build momentum and you never break it, then unfortunately you’re going to pay the price.”