New Arsenal signing Mikel Merino suffers shoulder injury in training

Mikel Arteta has revealed new signing Mikel Merino will be out for “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury.

Arteta confirmed that midfielder Merino, who joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad earlier this week, sustained the injury in training when defender Gabriel Magalhaes fell on him.

The Spain international was in contention for Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday but will now miss out.

Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “It’s very unfortunate. Yesterday (Thursday) he had a collision and he’s got a shoulder injury and it looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“It was in his first session with us. It’s really bad luck, we were all excited, everything was looking good. He landed on the floor, Gabriel fell on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture.

“He was in so much pain, we have to see. He’ll do more tests which will have more conclusive answers.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s transfer to Southampton was confirmed on Friday ahead of the 11pm deadline.

A loan agreement for Bournemouth’s Neto to join Arsenal has reportedly been agreed as Arteta insisted they need reinforcements behind number one David Raya.

Arteta added: “I want to say thank you so much for what he’s done for the club, for the team, for myself. When he joined he brought a lot of joy, charisma and energy and he was good at that time.

“Things developed and there was a situation where things were difficult for him and he insisted that he is happy when he plays so we had to fulfil that desire he had.

“He joins a great club, we’re all happy for him.

“We lost Aaron and Karl (Hein), we need to replace them both.”

Brighton boast two wins from two under new manager Fabian Hurzeler and Arteta feels Arsenal have prepared effectively to face a “tough” opponent.

He said: “We try to prepare like every manager and team. We have to do the same against a team tomorrow who are doing really well against a coach who brings a new regime in what will be a tough match.”