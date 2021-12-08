New boss Steven Schumacher pleased with Plymouth’s reaction after manic 48 hours

New Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said his players performed well in the 1-1 draw with MK Dons despite a “manic” 48 hours.

Schumacher, appointed this week after former manager Ryan Lowe left to join Preston, saw his team go 1-0 down in the first half after Tennai Watson scored.

But the Dons could not defend their lead in an open second half and Conor Grant’s 66th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Argyle at Stadium MK.

The point ended Plymouth’s three-match losing run, leaving them fifth in the League One table.

“The last 48 hours have been manic, and it’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” said Schumacher.

“It’s not something that I expected, and when I was offered the opportunity to manage the club, I knew it was something that I wanted to do, and it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It was tough breaking up a good partnership with my best friend Ryan Lowe, but I’m glad that the players have performed, most importantly, and we’ve come away with a good result at MK Dons.

“This is a tough place to come to, and MK Dons cause you a lot of problems with their movement and the way that they pass the ball.

“Since we’ve been down here and although everyone’s a bit disappointed that the manager has left, there’s now a new man in charge, and that’s football – it changes. Our owners have a plan, and they want sustainability.”

Scott Twine played Watson through on goal to open the scoring in the 21st minute, but Grant smashed home after a melee in the box in the second half.

Dons boss Liam Manning was satisfied with a draw.

He said: “A draw was probably a fair result, but we’re obviously disappointed to have conceded the goal that we did, but if you look at the control and chances of both sides, it was probably about even.

“They didn’t cause us too many problems, but we didn’t do enough with the ball, and we’ve spoken about that after the game.

“I’m delighted for Tennai Watson to have scored, and he’s worked hard up and down that wing, and he deserved that goal tonight.

“The game was open in the last 10 minutes, and both sides went for it and could have scored. I’m pleased to have come away with a point.

“We’ve been in games like this before when we haven’t picked up points, and we’ve shown tonight that we’re willing to put up a fight and scrap and dig deep, so there’s some real positive things to come out of it.”