New boss Vincent Kompany sees ‘incredible future’ at Burnley

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany turned down other offers to take the job at Turf Moor as he sees an “incredible future”.

The former Manchester City captain assumes control from caretaker boss Mike Jackson, who took responsibility for team affairs when Sean Dyche was sacked in April but could not save the club from relegation.

Kompany takes over at a pivotal time with a total of 14 professionals leaving the club at the end of last season, with the likes of captain Ben Mee and other first-team regulars James Tarkowski, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters among those departing.

The ex-City centre-back, who was linked with, among others, Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach after quitting Anderlecht in May, faces a significant rebuilding job with the club back in the Championship for the first time since 2015-16, when they bounced back to the top flight at the first attempt.

“It’s true though, I did have other offers,” he told burnleyfootballclub.com.

“But when I laid out all of the offers on the table, some were perhaps more appealing in terms of name and what they would represent to the wider public, but I had a chance to look in great depth into everything that Burnley is.

“I looked at what Burnley wanted to achieve and I’m not saying it’s easy, but I saw a path which was different than that at other places.

“I see a plan and I see good people. I want to work with people that are already at Burnley, I’m allowed to bring good people with me as well, and together we don’t have to change everything.

“You pick the core of the things you really appreciate about the club so far – the culture, how honest people can be, how warm and friendly people are – and then you add the detail that you think will take these things to the next level.

“To make a long answer short, I’ve chosen this project because I know that after a difficult start will come an incredible future.”

Part of the lure of Burnley would have been a return to England to be closer to his wife Carla whose family live in Manchester.

“I’m excited, happy, and proud. I’m willing to work hard and put all my energy into this,” he added.

“It’s something that you can’t describe, a new journey again, and you have to line everything up towards your ambition. It’s about where you want the club to go and where you want the team to go as well. I only see potential at Burnley, and that’s exciting for me.”

Chairman Alan Pace insists they have appointed “a proven leader”.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,” he said.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”