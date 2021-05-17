New Carlisle deal for Morgan Feeney

Morgan Feeney in action for Everton (Dave Howarth/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
16:16pm, Mon 17 May 2021
Morgan Feeney has signed a new one-year deal at Carlisle

The 22-year-old defender, formerly of Everton, arrived at Brunton Park in January, but did not make an appearance after breaking his foot in training.

Manager Chris Beech told Carlisle’s official website: “Morgan came in during our January window and was unfortunate to pick up a bad injury in one of his early training sessions.

“We know his pedigree and we know what he could be capable of. He’s shown the hard work and determination behind the scenes to get himself back from injury and to put himself in a position to be able to compete for us next season.”

