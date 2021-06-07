New Motherwell deal for Scott Fox

19:27pm, Mon 07 Jun 2021
Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Fox has signed a new one-year deal at Fir Park.

Fox has yet to play for the club after being ruled out for the vast majority of last season with cruciate ligament damage.

But the 33-year-old former Partick Thistle and Ross County player made two appearances in the play-offs during an emergency loan spell with Morton.

Manager Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re glad to have Scott with us again for the new season. He’s shown great strength to get back from injury and has impressed on and off the pitch.”

