New Northampton deal for fit-again Scott Pollock
Northampton midfielder Scott Pollock, who missed the whole of last season through injury, has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.
The 20-year-old academy product was sidelined by a groin injury which required surgery, but the Cobblers hope they will see the best of him in the 2021-22 campaign.
“We missed him last season,” Northampton manager Jon Brady said.
“His injury was a big blow to us but he returned to fitness just as the season ended and he is working hard this summer to hit the ground running in pre-season.
“He is a local lad and it is always very rewarding to see a player who has not just come through our academy but also our football and education programme sign a new contract.
“He has shown glimpses of his potential at first-team level and the challenge for Scott now is to work hard and kick on and continue his route back to match fitness.”
Prior to the 2020-21 season, Pollock had made 23 first-team appearances for the club.