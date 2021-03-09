New Oldham boss Keith Curle looking to find winning formula as matter of urgency

New Oldham boss Keith Curle is already focused on bringing a winning formula to Boundary Park after signing a deal as head coach until the end of the season.

The 57-year-old former Northampton and Carlisle manager was appointed on Monday night and replaces Harry Kewell, who was sacked following Saturday’s goalless League Two draw with Southend – a result which left the club in 16th place.

With only four home wins in the league so far this season, the former England defender told the Oldham Times: “I want to win games.

“A lot of managers can go in with a medium to long-term view which is excellent to have because once I think you get the understanding of a DNA of a football club, I think it’s right and proper that you have medium to long-term planning.

“Mine’s very much a short-term view which is win games. I’ve not got a problem with that. As a coach I’m not building a philosophy, I’m building a team within a squad that very quickly needs to get results.”

And Curle is not afraid to shake things up to get results with 14 games of the campaign remaining.

He added: “I’ve not come in with a set formation. If we don’t get the right result we change the formation, we change the personnel, until we hit upon that winning formation, that winning formula.

“Then it’s about players improving, staying in the team and maintaining good results.

“My job now is identifying where we’re at and identifying the path of where we need to go.”