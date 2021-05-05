New owners 1878 Partners complete Grimsby takeover

Grimsby have new owners after John Fenty’s shareholding in the club was acquired by 1878 Partners.

Jason Stockwood becomes chairman and Andrew Pettit joins the board as vice chairman, with Kristine Green representing the Mariners Trust alongside Dave Roberts.

Grimsby will play in the Vanarama National League next season following their relegation from Sky Bet League Two.

Stockwood said: “Grimsby Town belongs to the fans and the community. We are truly honoured to now be the custodians of the club, running it on their behalf.

“To that end, involving the fans is essential for us. We will listen carefully to them and will want their help in running the club properly and setting an ambitious, progressive and – crucially – sustainable vision for progress.

“We’re fully aware we’ve inherited a club in a challenging situation and we commit to be open and transparent about what we can and can’t do – and to be realistic about the job in hand.

“We wish to give special thanks to (manager) Paul Hurst for all the hard work and commitment he and his team have been putting in to build the squad from a tough position.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Paul and the team into next season and beyond.

“Andrew and I are working as close partners on all decisions. We are passionate about Grimsby Town and I am deeply honoured and privileged to take on the role of chair and have the opportunity to try and help the club improve over the next few years.”