New signing Clinton Nsiala reveals ‘huge sense of pride’ at signing for Rangers

Clinton Nsiala spoke of his honour and pride in signing for Rangers as he checked in at the Light Blues’ training centre for the first time.

The 20-year-old French defender has arrived from AC Milan, whom he joined from Nantes in 2021.

The former France Under-16 international played for the youth sides of Nantes and Milan and he is keen to make the next step at Rangers under Philippe Clement.

Nsiala told the Rangers website: “First of all, there’s a huge sense of pride.

“This club is legendary, with lots of titles and lots of prestige, including in Europe. I’m honestly very honoured to sign for this club.

“I know it’s a club that the fans are very committed to. They put so much heart in getting behind the team in every competition.

“I feel a big sense of responsibility and lots of anticipation and excitement about experiencing the atmosphere too.

“I know he (the manager) coached at Monaco, as well as in the Belgian league. He always puts a lot of faith in young players. As a young player, that was a big factor for me in my decision to come to Glasgow.

“It helps to have a coach like Philippe Clement. He gives a lot of support to young players and that doesn’t make it feel like a big step.

“Having a coach like that will help me progress, so I’m not focused on the step up from academy to senior level.”

Nsiala joins Brazilian left-back Jefte, Scotland Under-21 midfielder Connor Barron and Scotland international goalkeeper Liam Kelly in signing for Clement’s side this summer.

Ivorian attacker Mohamed Diomande was on loan from FC Nordsjaelland last season, with the Ibrox club having with an obligation to buy this summer.

Philippe Clement’s new signing Clinton Nsiala has checked in at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )