New signing Sam Lammers ‘excited’ by Michael Beale’s vision for Rangers

New recruit Sam Lammers admits he was impressed by Michael Beale’s vision for Rangers as he signed for the Ibrox club on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old Dutch attacker has joined Gers from Serie A side Atalanta after spending the past season out on loan at Empoli and then Sampdoria.

Lammers explained how Beale’s willingness to travel to Italy to meet him helped persuade him to pledge his future to Rangers.

“I am really excited to join Rangers, my first impressions have all been good, so I am even more excited for the season to start now,” he told Rangers’ website.

“I came in contact with the manager and he came over to see me in Italy, we had a good talk and he gave me a presentation about the club and about how I could fit in, so ever since that moment I was excited for this project and to get here.

“I already knew some things about Rangers, I know the history, I know it is a massive club in Scotland and also worldwide, but it is always a good thing to have the personal side of it.”

Lammers began his career with PSV Eindhoven before leaving his homeland to move to Italy in 2020. He also spent time on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22 and was an unused substitute for the Bundesliga side when they defeated Rangers in the Europa League final a year ago.

Beale believes the Dutchman will slot perfectly into his new-look Rangers team.

“Sam is a player I have been aware of for a number of years,” he said. “I first knew him as a young player at PSV and have followed his career closely from afar and he excelled in Holland both in the Eredivisie and the under-21 national team.

“Sam will give us great technical and tactical quality, being able to play in a variety of attacking positions as a number 10 or nine.

“He was the first player I met with as part of the planning for the new season and, during our lengthy discussions, it was clear that we share the same ideas on football and on his personal development moving forward. He has a strong alignment to the other players in our squad.

“Having recently turned 26, he brings a wealth of experience, having already played in the top leagues in Holland, Germany and Italy. We are delighted he is joining us at Rangers and I’m looking forward to working closely with him.”

Lammers is Rangers’ fourth new signing of the close season.

“I am delighted with our progress so far in this summer transfer window,” said Beale. “We have worked extremely well to recruit Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers. We are ahead of schedule in our plans.

“The coming weeks will see more trading both in and out of the squad as we prepare for the season ahead. We have key areas of focus and we are close to securing our targets in those positions.”