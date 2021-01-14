New signings in line for Forest Green debuts against Port Vale

Isaac Hutchinson could make his Forest Green debut
Isaac Hutchinson could make his Forest Green debut (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:37am, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Isaac Hutchinson and Baily Cargill could make their Forest Green debuts in the League Two clash with Port Vale.

The 20-year-old Hutchinson has joined Rovers on loan from Derby until the end of the season after making his first-team debut for the Rams in the FA Cup defeat to Chorley last weekend.

Former Bournemouth defender Cargill, 25, has sealed a permanent move to the New Lawn from MK Dons.

But Mark Cooper’s side, who have not played since December 29, will begin life without captain Carl Winchester who has joined League One side Sunderland.

Port Vale are facing a striker shortage, with Tom Pope ruled out and Devante Rodney a doubt.

Pope confirmed he suffered a broken arm and shoulder ligament damage during the midweek EFL Trophy loss to Sunderland, despite playing on, while Rodney was forced off at half-time in victory over Grimsby last weekend.

Vale could hand a second league debut to new signing Jake Taylor. The 22-year-old midfielder has arrived on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Nottingham Forest after spending a loan spell at Vale Park last season.

First-team coach Danny Pugh remains in charge of the Valiants following the sacking of manager John Askey on January 4 and has further injury worries after Danny Whitehead and youngster Alex Hurst were forced off against Sunderland.

