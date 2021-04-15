New Spurs sponsor paints poor picture of club with teasing tweets

Tottenham announced Dulux as the club's official paint supplier but were then mocked on Twitter
Tottenham announced Dulux as the club's official paint supplier but were then mocked on Twitter
By NewsChain Sport
11:19am, Thu 15 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tottenham’s new partnership with Dulux got off to a rocky start after the paint suppliers mocked the club on Twitter.

Spurs announced that Dulux had become the club’s official paint supplier, with the company’s famous dog getting a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hotspur Way training ground.

But they were soon mocked by their new partner in hastily-deleted tweets, with the social media team hitting the wrong tone.

dulux CBs (002)

Responding to other users’ tweets, they made fun of the club’s lack of recent silverware, posting a picture of an empty trophy cabinet being for sale and then made a barb about the club’s defenders.

In a reply to a tweet asking whether the Dulux dog can play centre-back, they tweeted: “He might do a better job”.

The tweets certainly made a splash as Dulux was the second top trend on Twitter in the UK.

Spurs said the partnership will see the club “benefit from the unrivalled expertise in paint and colour” of the country’s leading paint supplier, with all club buildings getting a facelift using specific paint colour matches.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tottenham

Sponsor

PA