16 September 2022

New Wolves striker Diego Costa could feature against Manchester City

Wolves’ new signing Diego Costa could be involved against champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea striker joined on a free transfer until the end of the season after Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out for six months.

Fellow forward Raul Jimenez will miss out as he continues to struggle for fitness.

City will give a fitness test to right-back Kyle Walker after two games out with a knock.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will hope to continue his comeback from injury after coming on as a late substitute against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is back in training after knee surgery in the summer but is not yet ready to feature.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Collins, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Hwang, Neto, Ronan, Campbell, Traore, Costa.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Gundogan, Rodri, Phillips, De Bruyne, Grealish, Mahrez, Foden, Silva, Palmer, Haaland, Alvarez.

