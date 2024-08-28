Newcastle beat Forest on penalties as Sandro Tonali makes return from ban

Sando Tonali made an impressive return from his 10-month betting ban on a night that ended with an awful Taiwo Awoniyi spot-kick as Newcastle knocked Nottingham Forest out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

The build-up to Wednesday’s second-round tie revolved around the 24-year-old midfielder making his first competitive appearance since serving a worldwide suspension for breaching gambling rules in Italy.

Tonali showed flashes of his quality as he stepped out for Newcastle for the first time in 308 days and was involved in the build-up to Joe Willock’s opener after just 18 seconds.

Home debutant Jota Silva lashed Forest level early in the second half and the tie ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Eddie Howe’s visitors triumphing 4-3 on spot-kicks.

The hosts were dreaming of progress after debutant Carlos Miguel saved Joelinton’s effort, only for Ibrahim Sangare to hit the crossbar before Awoniyi ballooned over to allow Sean Longstaff to win it for Newcastle.

It was a crushing end to the night for Forest, showing 10 changes from the weekend, who responded well after going behind after just 18 seconds.

Newcastle broke at pace having dealt with a long ball. Tonali prodded through to Miguel Almiron, who smartly put Alexander Isak in behind with a first-time pass.

Miguel saved the striker’s low shot but could only push into path of Willock to turn in from close range.

A fine Newcastle start could have become even better had Forest’s goalkeeper not spread himself to stop the returning Tonali scoring in the third minute.

The let-off appeared to jolt the hosts into life, with Dan Burn clearing off the line after Jota beat Nick Pope to a cross.

Goalscorer Willock, who had endured so many injury issues recently, limped off in the 15th minute but Newcastle continued to prove a threat.

Almiron and Joelinton had attempts in a half that ended with Ramon Sosa’s tantalising free-kick somehow failing to find a telling touch.

Forest had grown into proceedings and levelled five minutes after the break.

Newcastle failed to effectively deal with debutant Alex Moreno’s throw-in and summer signing Jota reacted with a superb snapshot that whizzed in off the woodwork.

Forest had the bit between their teeth and Elliot Anderson went close against his former club with an audacious clipped effort.

Both sides made changes with around half an hour remaining of this end-to-end tie, including Tonali being replaced by Longstaff to warm applause from the travelling support.

Nicolas Dominguez saw a low effort held for the hosts but it was Newcastle pushing strongest for a winner.

Burn powered a header wide and Harvey Barnes lasered into the side-netting after Tino Livramento had superbly skipped past his man and cutback to him.

Newcastle continued to push for a late winner and Miguel clawed away a left-footed Lewis Hall effort before penalties.

The first three penalties were converted, before Miguel got down low to his right to deny Brazilian compatriot Joelinton.

Forest had victory in their sights, only for Sangare to smash the crossbar and, after Anthony Gordon levelled, Awoniyi slammed way over the bar.

Longstaff kept his composure to seal Newcastle’s progress.